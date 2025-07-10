WASHINGTON, July 10 — US President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Singapore, Dr Anjani Sinha, came under tough questioning during his Senate confirmation hearing, struggling to defend the administration’s tariff policies and demonstrate knowledge of US-Singapore relations.

The Straits Times reported that Dr Sinha, a retired orthopaedic surgeon, faced intense scrutiny from Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, who expressed doubts about his qualifications and preparedness for the role during a two-hour session before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“This is not a role you can just pick up on a whim, or because you think it will be glamorous,” Duckworth was quoted saying, questioning his grasp of key economic and diplomatic issues, including the US trade surplus with Singapore and the impact of recent tariffs announced by Trump.

When asked to state the size of the US trade surplus with Singapore, Dr Sinha incorrectly estimated it at US$18 billion. Duckworth corrected him, noting it was US$2.8 billion in 2024, and pressed him on how he would justify new tariffs to Singapore, a long-time US trading partner.

Duckworth also challenged him on regional knowledge, pointing out he was unable to name when Singapore next chairs Asean (2027) or identify specific US military facilities in Singapore.

“You’ve not even done your homework, sir,” she said, as she accused him of not taking his posting seriously.

“Singapore may feature incredible culture, but that should not be treated as a glamour posting. This nation is too important to the United States, to Asean, to the entire region.”

“I just feel that you are not taking this seriously. You think... you’re going to live a nice life in Singapore, but what we need is someone who’s going to actually do the work,” she reportedly said.

Until Duckworth’s intervention, the hearing had been largely supportive. In his opening statement, Dr Sinha described Singapore as a “key strategic partner” and highlighted opportunities for growth in defence, technology, and trade.

Dr Sinha noted shared experiences with Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, including their medical backgrounds and family similarities, saying, “So we have a strong connection already.”

Born in India and based in the US since 1977, Dr Sinha has practised sports medicine for decades and has been married to Dr Kiki Sinha, a retired anaesthesiologist, for 48 years. Their son attended the hearing, while their daughter watched from Norway.

Dr Sinha was nominated by Trump on March 11. His confirmation now awaits a vote in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53–47 majority.



