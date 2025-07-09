SINGAPORE, July 9 — Singapore will hire 1,000 new educators annually in the next few years to strengthen its teaching workforce.

The Straits Times reported that this marks an increase from about 700 teachers recruited yearly in previous years.

“Through the years, we have built a committed and high-quality teaching force, to ensure that every child has the opportunity to realise his or her potential, regardless of starting point in life,” said Education Minister Desmond Lee at the annual Teachers’ Investiture Ceremony at the National Institute of Education in Nanyang Technological University.

The number of teachers in Singapore has fallen over the years due to slower recruitment, dropping from 33,378 in 2016 to 30,396 in 2023.

The Education Ministry has not released figures for 2024.

Lee said the education system must do more than keep pace with rapid and fundamental changes, from advancements in artificial intelligence to climate change and social media transforming how young people communicate.

“We must also stay updated on the developments around us, and prepare our students for a fast-changing world,” he said.

On July 9, 721 new and returning teachers graduated and will join Singapore’s education service.

Of these, 47 graduands received awards such as the Lee Kuan Yew Gold Medal and the NIE Award for outstanding academic performance.

Seven teachers under 35 were given the Outstanding Youth in Education Award for their impact in nurturing students.

Lee, who took over the education portfolio in May, urged teachers to instil in students a desire for learning beyond just knowing what to learn.

He said the capacity for sound judgement, socio-emotional competencies and good core values are what truly matter in the real world, rather than academic excellence.

He added that this is why the ministry has gradually reduced the emphasis on academic grades while moving towards developing diverse skills and attributes among students.

Singapore has progressively removed mid-year examinations since 2019 and fully implemented full subject-based banding in 2024.

Full subject-based banding allows students to take subjects at different levels based on their strengths rather than placing them into rigid academic streams.

“But these system-level changes must be supported by learning experiences in school that not only help our students discover their unique strengths and interests, but also ignite a deep and lasting joy of learning,” he said.

Lee said educators also need to guide students to stand together in an increasingly diverse society.

“With widening generational gaps, heightened sensitivities, and varying aspirations and beliefs, our unity and social cohesion cannot be taken for granted. They must be nurtured intentionally, through empathy, dialogue, and a commitment to our shared future,” he said.

He said another challenge is helping students move from a concept of individual success to shared responsibility.

“This includes creating opportunities for students of different backgrounds to learn together, teaching them to listen with empathy and regard each other with compassion, and to find unity in diversity, just as our forefathers did during our nation-building years.”

“We must provide the learning environment to foster this,” he said.