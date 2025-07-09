SINGAPORE, July 9 — Singapore authorities have charged Quztaza Kamarudin, 38, with performing a rash act after he allegedly hurled a glass soju bottle at a bus window, injuring a female passenger.

Straits Times reported that Quztaza is accused of throwing the bottle from a pedestrian walkway while SMRT service 190 was travelling along Orchard Road at about 6.40pm on July 5.

“The driver of the bus stopped the vehicle and checked on its passengers,” said deputy managing director of SMRT Buses Vincent Gay, adding that passengers were then transferred to another bus to continue their journey.

The Singaporean’s alleged act left a hole in the window of the double-decker bus.

The bottle struck a 57-year-old passenger, causing multiple lacerations to her left cheek.

She was conscious when taken to hospital.

Images on Xiaohongshu showed a gaping hole in the upper deck window, with cracks across the remaining glass.

Photos circulating online showed the bus parked near The Heeren shopping mall.

Police said officers from Tanglin Police Division arrested Quztaza on July 8.

The case will be mentioned in court again on July 16.

Anyone convicted of performing a rash act faces up to one year in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.