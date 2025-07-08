SINGAPORE, July 8 — Two men were discovered hiding in the boot of a Malaysian-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint in an alleged attempt to leave Singapore illegally, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement today.

All three individuals involved — the two men found in the boot and the 20-year-old driver — are Malaysian nationals. They were arrested and charged in court on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 3am that morning, when ICA officers directed the car for further inspection.

A routine check revealed the two men, aged 30 and 31, concealed in the boot without any travel documents.

Those found guilty of trying to leave Singapore illegally face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$2,000 (RM6,640), or both.

Offenders convicted of helping others to enter or leave the country illegally face between two and five years’ imprisonment and at least three strokes of the cane.

ICA also noted that vehicles used in such offences may be forfeited.