SINGAPORE, July 8 — An Irishman who allegedly shoplifted twice at Singapore’s Changi Airport has been arrested and is expected to be charged in court today, the police said in a statement yesterday.

The 43-year-old was first linked to a theft reported on June 9 at a The Shilla Cosmetics and Perfumes outlet in the transit area of Terminal 1.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on June 8, he had allegedly taken two bottles of perfume worth S$491.70 (RM1,631.66) from the display shelf without paying.

The theft was discovered during a routine stocktake by staff. By the time officers from the Airport Police Division identified the suspect, he had already left Singapore.

However, on June 13, he was arrested when he transited through Changi Airport again for another flight.

Further checks uncovered that he had allegedly stolen another bottle of perfume, worth S$167, from a different outlet of the same retailer in the transit area earlier that day — before he was caught.

Police recovered two of the three bottles of perfume from the man.

If convicted of theft, he faces up to seven years in jail, a fine, or both.