SINGAPORE, July 8 — A bank officer who allegedly misappropriated over S$760,000 (RM2.5 million) through unauthorised fund transfers and credit card payments was charged in Singapore today with multiple offences, including cheating, money laundering and forgery.

The Straits Times reported that Goi Wee Shien, 43, faces 16 charges stemming from a string of alleged offences committed between 2015 and 2019 while working at OCBC Bank. These include forging fund transfer forms, impersonating clients, misusing limousine privileges, and attempting to obstruct police investigations.

According to court documents, Goi is said to have forged three OCBC funds transfer forms between March 2015 and April 2016 to move S$600,000 from a client’s account into a POSB account belonging to 42-year-old See Daoen.

See, who allegedly withdrew S$549,000 of the proceeds and handed the cash to Goi on separate occasions, was also charged today. He faces three counts of acquiring property suspected to be linked to criminal conduct. He is expected to plead guilty on August 19.

The charges against Goi also relate to a separate period between February 2018 and September 2019, during which he allegedly instigated another person to impersonate a client over the phone to confirm 48 trades.

He is further accused of making 12 unauthorised payments totalling nearly S$90,000 from the client’s bank account to settle his own credit card bills via the AXS mobile platform. In addition, S$73,000 was allegedly transferred to third-party accounts without authorisation.

Police investigations also revealed that Goi had accessed the client’s internet banking account on two occasions, changing the registered phone number to someone else’s and altering the delivery mode for bank statements. He allegedly misused the client’s name to book complimentary limousine airport transfers three times.

Authorities said Goi attempted to cover his tracks by disposing of electronic devices he knew contained evidence relevant to the investigation.

If convicted of forgery for the purpose of cheating, Goi could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. The offence of cheating carries the same maximum penalty. For acquiring property representing benefits from criminal conduct, the penalty is up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

Goi’s case has been adjourned to August 5.