SINGAPORE, July 2 — Singaporeans will likely face warm and humid nights along with brief but intense afternoon thunderstorms in the first half of July.

The Meteorological Service Singapore has forecast localised thundery showers for most days, especially in the late mornings and afternoons.

Sumatra squalls could cause widespread rain and gusty winds during the pre-dawn hours on a few occasions.

Night-time temperatures may remain above 28°C, making for several warm and humid nights ahead.

Daytime highs are expected to hover between 33°C and 34°C, with some days slightly hotter.

Despite the thundery showers, overall rainfall for the fortnight is expected to be near the monthly average.

Weather patterns in late June showed a similar trend, with below-average rainfall and isolated storms, including a heavy downpour in Woodlands on June 28.

The hottest day in the second half of June was recorded at Paya Lebar, which hit 35.3°C on June 22.