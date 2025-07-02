SINGAPORE, July 2 — Just one in four people here could correctly identify deepfake videos, despite nearly 80 per cent expressing confidence in spotting them.

This finding comes from the Cybersecurity Awareness Survey 2024, released on July 2 by the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore, The Straits Times reported.

The survey introduced deepfake-related questions for the first time, in response to growing use of generative artificial intelligence to create convincing fake content.

Conducted in October 2024, the survey polled 1,050 respondents aged 15 and above on topics including cyber hygiene, cyber incidents, and mobile security.

Most respondents cited visual clues like unsynchronised lip movements and suspicious content as ways to detect deepfakes, but only a quarter passed a practical test.

“With cyber criminals constantly devising new scam tactics, we need to be vigilant, and make it harder for them to scam us,” CSA chief executive David Koh was quoted saying.

While awareness of phishing increased compared to 2022, the ability to accurately identify phishing messages fell to 13 per cent from 24 per cent.

Cybersecurity habits have improved, with 63 per cent using security apps and 41 per cent enabling two-factor authentication, but perceived risks of scams and malware have declined slightly since 2022.