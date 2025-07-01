SINGAPORE, July 1 — A 30-year-old operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) died in hospital after collapsing outside Maju Camp on the evening of June 30, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said today.

The NSman had completed a National Service Fitness Improvement Training (NS FIT) session at the Maju Fitness Conditioning Centre between 6.50pm and 8pm and was cleared to leave after reporting he felt well, according to a report in The Straits Times.

He booked out of Maju Camp at 8.11pm but collapsed shortly after, just outside the camp premises.

A passer-by witnessed the incident and called for an ambulance, which was dispatched at 8.16pm and arrived on site at 8.25pm.

Resuscitation efforts began on-site and continued as he was transported to the National University Hospital.

He arrived at the hospital around 9pm, but despite emergency treatment, he was pronounced dead at 9.54pm.

In response, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has implemented a safety pause on NS FIT training until July 4 to review protocols and reinforce safety measures.

NS FIT is a 10-session programme introduced in 2021 to replace remedial and preparatory training for the individual physical proficiency test, encouraging NSmen to maintain regular fitness.

“The SAF is rendering support to the family in their time of grief. We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” Mindef said.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.