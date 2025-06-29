SINGAPORE, June 29 — Eleven massage establishments in Singapore are under police investigation after they were found masquerading as traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics, with one implicated in vice activities.

Singapore police said yesterday, in a statement sighted by Channel News Asia, the outlets were flagged during enforcement checks on 181 TCM premises between February 7 and April 14, following public feedback about unlicensed massage services and suspected illicit operations.

While most of the clinics complied with regulations, 11 were found to have employed non-certified individuals posing as TCM practitioners to provide massage services.

One clinic was also found to be offering vice services. A female employee was arrested for “managing a place of assignation” under the Women’s Charter 1961, said the police.

Investigations into the 11 non-compliant establishments are ongoing.

Under the Massage Establishments Act 2017, it is an offence to provide massage services without a valid licence. Offenders may face a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM33,140), imprisonment of up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders risk fines of up to S$20,000 and jail terms of up to five years.

The police said they have worked with the TCM Practitioners Board to remind registered practitioners of their obligations under the Massage Establishments (Exemption) Order 2018.

“Regular enforcement checks will continue to deter and detect illicit activities at TCM outlets,” said the police, adding that “those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.”