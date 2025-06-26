SINGAPORE, June 26 – Four men were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision involving two lorries and a van on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) this morning.

The Straits Times cited Singapore Civil Defence Force and police saying they were alerted to the incident at around 7.50am, in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) after the Bukit Panjang exit.

Authorities said a 67-year-old male lorry driver and his three male passengers, aged between 29 and 45, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The second lorry driver, aged 30, is currently assisting police with their investigations.

The crash follows another fatal accident on June 25 involving two lorries on the Central Expressway.

In that incident, a 34-year-old man died and a 24-year-old lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.



