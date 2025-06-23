SINGAPORE, June 23 — The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has resumed operations at its live-firing range in Nee Soon, a week after a cyclist was injured by a bullet slug near the area on June 15.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the 42-year-old man had entered a restricted part of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve between Upper Seletar and Upper Peirce reservoirs, where live-firing activity was being conducted approximately 2.3km away, according to a report published in The Straits Times today.

The man was cycling with friends in the vicinity of the Nee Soon 500m range, which had been gazetted as a live-firing area.

Mindef confirmed that the SAF had adhered to all relevant training directives, safety protocols, and control measures during the live-firing exercise.

“The weapons, ammunition, shooting positions and target placements were in compliance with the SAF’s stipulated guidelines,” the ministry said in a statement on June 23.

It added that the range was designed and constructed according to international safety standards and certified for use with weapons including sniper rifles and general-purpose machine guns.

A safety buffer beyond the range’s stop butt, forming part of the restricted area, accounts for potential ammunition ricochet and was determined through trajectory simulations and trials.

Mindef emphasised that the SAF upholds a robust safety framework and will continue to work with the National Parks Board (NParks) to maintain public awareness and safety in restricted zones.

“The SAF seeks the public’s cooperation in staying out of restricted areas for live-firing for their own safety,” said the ministry.

It also noted that trespassing into such areas is an offence under the Military Manoeuvres Act.

The injured cyclist is currently under investigation for wilful trespass.