SINGAPORE, June 23 — South Korean actor Park Bo-gum will return to Singapore on August 14 for a fan meeting as part of his Be With You tour, his agency The Black Label confirmed.

The event will be held at The Star Theatre at 7pm, giving fans another chance to meet the When Life Gives You Tangerines star up close, according to a report today in Channel News Asia.

Tickets, priced from S$148 (RM490) to S$268 before booking fees, go on general sale from June 27 at 10am via ticketmaster.sg and the ticketing hotline at +65 6018 7645.

PARK BO GUM 2025 FAN MEETING TOUR [BE WITH YOU]JULY 26 - JULY 27 YOKOHAMAAUG 1 - AUG 2 SEOULAUG 14 SINGAPOREAUG 17 KAOHSIUNGAUG 22 MANILAAUG 24 BANGKOKAUG 29 HONG KONGAUG 31 JAKARTASEP 6 MACAOSEP 13 KUALA LUMPUR#PARKBOGUM #박보검 #BEWITHYOU#THEBLACKLABEL... pic.twitter.com/U6LD4XF6XB — THEBLACKLABEL (@THEBLACKLABEL) May 30, 2025

All attendees will receive a printed poster with a message from Park and participate in a hi-bye session with the actor.

Fans who purchase the S$268 Be With You package will also get a 1:2 group photo opportunity and a postcard set, including one autographed card hand-signed by Park.

MasterCard holders will have early access to tickets from June 25, 10am to 11.59pm, while Live Nation members can join a presale on June 26 during the same hours.

The Singapore stop is part of Park’s Asia tour, which also includes cities such as Yokohama, Seoul, Kaohsiung, Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Macao and Kuala Lumpur.

Park recently drew acclaim for his role in the Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, playing Yang Gwan-sik, the quietly complex husband of IU’s character, Oh Ae-Sun.

His role earned him a nomination for Best Television Actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards, where the series won Best Drama.