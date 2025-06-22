SINGAPORE, June 22 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make a five-day official visit to China from Sunday at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

PMO said Wong’s introductory visit will see both sides commemorate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-China diplomatic relations and reaffirm mutual commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

“It is also an opportunity for leaders on both sides to exchange views on bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments,” PMO said in a statement on Sunday.

In Beijing, Wong who is also Finance Minister, will meet President Xi Jinping, Premier Li, and Chairman of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji.

Wong will also travel to Tianjin to attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions (Summer Davos) and participate in a dialogue session with WEF President Børge Brende.

The prime minister’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Sustainability and Environment Minister and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Home Affairs Sim Ann, and Member of Parliament Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi. — Bernama