SINGAPORE, June 21 — A 65-year-old retiree was reportedly hospitalised after spalling concrete from the ceiling of his Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat collapsed at about 4.30am on Thursday.

According to a report in The Straits Times, Mohamad Hashim Arshad sustained injuries to his head, shoulder and knee — requiring more than 10 stitches.

“While he was sitting on the toilet bowl, the ceiling suddenly collapsed without any warning, and the concrete fell on him,” his daughter, 34-year-old Siti Nurhashikin, was quoted as saying.

She reportedly said her father was left “really traumatised” by the incident.

Mohamad Hashim was said to have multiple health conditions and to be on blood-thinning medication.

He was reportedly discharged from hospital yesterday evening.