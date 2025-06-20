SINGAPORE, June 20 — Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers scheduled for next week in Jordan have been postponed due to the air war between Iran and Israel, the Football Association of Singapore said.

The Singapore team had been expected to travel to Amman to face Jordan as well as Iran, Lebanon and Bhutan in the preliminary rounds for the 2026 finals, which are to be held in Australia next March.

The qualifiers had been scheduled to kick off on Monday and run through July 5.

“The Lionesses will face a delay to the start of their AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 qualifying campaign, after the Asian Football Confederation announced the postponement of all Group A matches,” the association said in a statement.

“The AFC cited the ongoing situation in the region and logistical concerns raised by several Participating Member Associations as reasons for the change.

“A new neutral venue is expected to host the group fixtures, but has yet to be confirmed.”

Reuters has contacted the AFC for comment.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. It says its nuclear programme is peaceful. — Reuters