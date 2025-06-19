SINGAPORE, June 19 — Two new local cases of Zika virus infection have been confirmed in Singapore’s Woodlands, specifically at Street 11 and Street 32, according to a joint statement by the country’s National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) today.

In a Facebook post, NEA said that upon notification of each case, it had launched wastewater and mosquito surveillance operations around the affected residential areas.

These investigations revealed “persistent Zika virus signals in the area, which suggests that this is an area with likely Zika transmission.”

NEA conducts regular vector surveillance to curb the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika and dengue. This includes deploying gravitraps — devices used to attract and trap the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads both viruses — across Housing Board estates.

Data from NEA’s website shows three Zika cases have been reported in Singapore since the week of May 25, with the most recent case confirmed on June 11. In total, seven cases have been logged so far in 2025 as of June 12. Thirteen cases were reported in all of 2024.

The NEA has urged members of the public who show symptoms associated with Zika to seek medical attention promptly. According to the CDA, these symptoms may include rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, and headache.

While there is currently no specific treatment for Zika, the CDA advises pregnant patients to consult their obstetricians due to the risk of birth defects. Infections during pregnancy can lead to congenital issues in infants, including microcephaly — a condition where a baby’s head is smaller than expected, sometimes resulting in developmental complications.

More information about Zika clusters and symptoms is available at go.gov.sg/zikaclusters and go.gov.sg/zika