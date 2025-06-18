SINGAPORE, June 18 — Prominent warning signs at Chestnut Nature Park in Singapore caution mountain bikers and hikers about nearby live-firing areas, yet some continue to enter restricted zones.

On June 15, a man was hit in the back by a bullet slug while cycling with friends in a gazetted live-firing area within the Central Catchment Nature Reserve (CCNR), located between the Upper Seletar and Upper Peirce reservoirs.

The Straits Times reported that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) had been conducting an exercise at its Nee Soon Range, about 2.3km from the site of the incident.

“It is very safe. Some families bring their elderly and kids to hike inside too, there is nothing much to be worried about,” said a cyclist known only as Han, 53, who has ridden in the CCNR for nearly 15 years.

Riders typically begin their journey at Chestnut Nature Park, cycling about 6km before reaching the Woodcutter’s Trail, which lies within a restricted area closed to the public.

This trail is favoured for its steep inclines and winding terrain, but it is not marked on official maps — only on user-generated biking and hiking apps.

When the Straits Times visited the park at around 1pm on June 17, official cycling and hiking trails were clearly signposted at the Chestnut Point entrance and marked to run approximately 2km northwards.

At the 1km mark, a large sign along the cycling path warned of a nearby live-firing zone, placed in front of thick forest without any visible path.

Military activity was noticeable, with helicopters and jets heard overhead.

Near the bike park, another live-firing warning sign stood about 30 steps from the track, and a National Parks Board sign marked the end of the official trail.

A fallen signpost covered in leaves lay nearby, bearing faded “No Entry” and “No Cycling” notices.

Despite this, some riders continue to enter the CCNR’s unmarked areas to access Woodcutter’s Trail.

Videos online show bikers speeding through narrow trails, ignoring multiple warning signs, often accompanied by high-energy music.

Avid cyclist Xiao Yi, 18, said he uses only legal trails but noted that some riders pursue more challenging, unofficial routes.

“With the limited tracks we have, over time, it may get repetitive and boring. So, sometimes riders go down unofficial routes to change things up a bit,” he said.

Woodcutter’s Trail is considered one of the best tracks for advanced mountain bikers.

There are legal trails at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Kent Ridge Park and Ketam Mountain Bike Park on Pulau Ubin, which sits on the edge of the old Ketam Quarry.

In December 2024, two cyclists who got lost in the same restricted area had to be rescued by police and the Gurkha Contingent.

Han, a former bicycle shop owner, said the recent shooting incident has unsettled the cycling community.

“Let’s not risk getting arrested. Don’t kill the sport,” he said, urging fellow cyclists to stay out of restricted areas.

He also suggested that authorities consider opening up more legal trails or allowing access when no military exercises are taking place.