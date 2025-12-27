LIPIS, Dec 27 — The Pahang government is ready to study and scrutinise the proposal to build a railway line in Cameron Highlands if the project has a major impact on the people and the development of infrastructure in the area.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said that so far his party has not received any official proposal from any party regarding the project.

“If it can provide convenience (to the public) and improve the infrastructure there, we will consider it,” he said in a press conference after the Presentation Ceremony of the Pahang Makmur Initiative (IM) to the West Pahang Zone Religious Cluster (Mosques and Suraus for Friday Prayer) of Pahang State in 2025, at a hall here today.

Recently, rumours have been circulating regarding the proposal to build a railway line in Cameron Highlands involving Tanah Rata, Brinchang and Blue Valley, which is expected to be able to overcome the critical road congestion problem in the leading tourist destination.

Speaking about today’s programme, Wan Rosdy said the state government has allocated RM6.97 million involving 697 mosques and suraus for Friday prayers throughout Pahang in stages this year.

“We distributed the Central Pahang Zone and East Pahang Zone in September and November involving 521 mosques and suraus with an allocation of RM5.21 million. We are continuing the distribution for the West Pahang Zone involving 176 mosques and suraus with an allocation of RM1.76 million,” he said.

He said through the Pahang State Budget 2026, his party would continue the Pahang IM with an allocation of RM84.59 million compared to this year’s RM50.54 million involving four clusters, namely the Student Cluster, Religious Cluster, B40 Cluster and General Cluster with 24 initiatives.

“Under the religious cluster alone, nine initiatives will be implemented next year, including a contribution of RM10,000 to mosques and RM4,000 to suraus with an allocation of RM7.95 million, a death benefit of RM200 to next of kin and a pocket money of RM750 each to Pahang haj pilgrims,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy also expressed his appreciation to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) for fulfilling its corporate responsibility by allocating a contribution of RM15,000 to 150 students of Sekolah Kebangsaan Keledek here. — Bernama