KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, advised students receiving offers from MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) not to decline them solely due to financial hardship.

He said MARA and MRSM have specific initiatives to help students from underprivileged families continue their education, including via the BUDI MARA scheme.

“Please do not reject an MRSM offer solely due to poverty. I have already instructed MARA and MRSM management to assist those in need. BUDI MARA assistance is also available,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Asyraf Wajdi shared the case of a low-income family in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, who were worried about covering the initial schooling costs for their child.

The student’s father can no longer work following an accident, while the mother is a homemaker with four children to support.

He explained that the student had just received an offer to study at MRSM Jeli, but the family was considering turning it down due to concerns over the initial and ongoing expenses.

Asyraf Wajdi, who is also Umno Secretary-General, said that upon learning of the situation, he immediately contacted the Pasir Mas Umno Division chief, Datuk Noor Hariri Mohamed Noor, to cover the initial expenses.

He also pledged that he would personally support the remaining costs, in cooperation with MARA.

The BUDI MARA programme is an initiative designed to aid eligible students, particularly those from the B40 income group, who are furthering their studies at MRSMs.

It provides various facilities, aligning with the MRSM admissions policy, which stipulates that at least 60 per cent of students must be from the B40 demographic. — Bernama