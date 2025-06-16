SINGAPORE, June 16 — A 42-year-old man was injured by a gunshot yesterday while cycling in a forested area near an active military live-firing zone in Singapore, prompting investigations by both the Singapore police and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

According to Channel News Asia, the police were alerted to the incident at about 11.55pm by the National University Hospital (NUH), where the man had been taken for treatment.

“A bullet slug was lodged in the man’s left lower back,” the police reportedly said.

“The injury is not life-threatening, and the man is currently in a stable condition, after surgery to remove the bullet slug.”

The man had been cycling with friends at around 11.40am in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, between Upper Seletar Reservoir and Upper Peirce Reservoir, when the incident occurred. He was brought to hospital by his companions.

Authorities emphasised that the area where the incident happened is off-limits to the public.

“The public is not allowed to access that particular area, which has signages warning against unauthorised entry into a live-firing area,” police said.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the SAF was conducting a live-firing exercise at Nee Soon Range around the time of the incident.

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the activity was held at the SAF’s Nee Soon 500m Range, approximately 2.3km away.

“The SAF is working closely with the police and other relevant authorities to further investigate the circumstances of the incident.

“As a precautionary measure, live-firing activities at the Nee Soon 500m Range have been suspended,” Mindef said.

The spokesman added that the area is gazetted for live-firing and falls under the Military Manoeuvres Act, which prohibits unauthorised entry for public safety.

Police said there is currently no suspicion of foul play. Investigations are ongoing.