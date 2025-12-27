SEREMBAN, Dec 27 — Police have arrested an individual suspected of being involved in an explosion that occurred after an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the Desa Palma area, Nilai, near here on December 22.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the man, known as Yeoh Hock Sun or Ayang, 62, was arrested in the Mantin area, near here, this evening.

“Yes, the man has been arrested and sent to the hospital due to injuries, a statement will be issued soon regarding the arrest,” he told Bernama here today.

Yesterday, Alzafny said the suspect involved in the incident was believed to have technical knowledge and special skills in making explosives based on the discovery of devices and equipment seized from the man’s rented house.

Police also found 31 more IEDs in his house, all of which were destroyed by the police.

Last Monday, he was reported to have said that his party had found a suspected IED following an explosion in the Desa Palma after receiving a report from the public that there was an explosive object and nails scattered in the area at 7.08am. — Bernama