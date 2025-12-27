SINGAPORE, Dec 27 — A 43-year-old Australian was charged in the State Courts here on today with vandalism after allegedly spray painting offensive words at The Salvation Army.

Dianna Ong is accused of committing the offence at 6.35am on Christmas Day at Praisehaven – The Salvation Army in Upper Bukit Timah, Singapore-based news outlet CNA reported.

According to local media reports, police received a call for assistance at about 9.15am and found graffiti on the building walls and three charity vans.

Police said they take a very serious view of acts that threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony.

Ong, a Chinese Australian, was arrested on the same day and will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

Her case is scheduled to be heard again on January 9, 2026.

If convicted, she faces a fine of up to S$2,000 (RM6,279.40), or imprisonment for up to three years.

Under Singaporean law, offenders may also be sentenced to three to eight strokes of the cane but women are exempt from caning.