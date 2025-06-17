SINGAPORE, June 16 – Singapore and Indonesia are entering a new era of cooperation, with both nations committed to deepening ties, the former’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said following a Leaders’ Retreat with the latter’s President Prabowo Subianto.

At a joint press conference, Wong highlighted the successful implementation of three key bilateral agreements as proof of the strong relationship, built on mutual respect and trust, between the neighbouring countries.

“The retreat is a platform that we convene only with our two closest neighbours. It reflects the comfort and trust that we have with each other at the highest levels, and our shared commitment to work together in the spirit of mutual respect,” he was quoted saying by The Straits Times.

Meanwhile, Prabowo said Indonesia is keen to deepen the partnership and adopt successful Singaporean policies, especially in public housing and sovereign wealth fund management, and saw room for cooperation in healthcare education and caregiving.

“That’s the highest form of respect, right? If you are imitated, that means you must be doing something good,” Wong reportedly said, in response.

Both leaders also addressed international issues, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging peaceful resolution to the Israel-Iran conflict.

Prabowo described the retreat as “very productive and successful”, resulting in 19 deliverables across multiple sectors, and said work would begin immediately to implement them.

The meeting marked the first Leaders’ Retreat for both Wong and Prabowo since assuming office, and was followed by the signing of new agreements on renewable energy, sustainability, and food safety cooperation.

Wong noted that bilateral defence ties were expanding, with both armed forces exploring new areas of military cooperation while continuing joint training.

In legal cooperation, Singapore is handling the first extradition case under the new mutual treaty, involving Indonesian businessman Paulus Tannos, who was arrested in Singapore in February over a corruption case.

They also welcomed new flights from Singapore to Padang and Kertajati in West Java, and agreed on improving connectivity to foster more exchanges between their citizens.

Singapore’s foreign direct investment into Indonesia reached US$20.1 billion in 2024, making up a third of Indonesia’s realised FDI that year, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.