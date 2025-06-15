SINGAPORE, June 15 — Swaying to dance music and TikTok-fuelled pop under a disco ball, young punters are packed shoulder to shoulder while sipping on coffee, their energy powered by pour-overs rather than pints.

This is no underground rave, nor a brunch gone wild. It’s a caffeine-powered daytime clubbing sesh — part of a growing wave of alcohol-free, Gen Z-driven events gaining traction in Singapore and elsewhere in the world.

At a recent event in Singapore’s trendy Duxton district, the space was jammed by 4:00 pm, with baristas churning out fancy coffees and DJs spinning back-to-back sets.

The crowd grooved with energy, even without the usual liquid courage.

“A lot of people think alcohol gives you the high, but caffeine sometimes can do that too,” said Aden Low, 21, co-founder of Beans and Beats which organises coffee raves at different venues.

“That’s why the atmosphere at our events tends to be quite energetic.”

The parties blend curated music with specialty coffee served in white paper cups.

A barista prepares coffee drinks at an alcohol-free clubbing event in Singapore May 24, 2025. — AFP pic

The vibe is light, friendly and very Gen Z.

“It’s also the idea that this is a safe space,” said Esther Low, 31, who was at the event in Duxton.

“When you go to a club setting, there’s usually this underlying intention to hook up. So, for me, that’s personally why I would prefer this.”

Several reports say Gen Z is chugging fewer pints than previous generations, with the sober curious movement gaining popularity on social media.

Sober curious people cut back on drinking or abstain altogether, often citing health reasons and better mental acuity.

“Changes in alcohol use have been observed in population surveys and cohort studies. Generally, alcohol use among young adults has decreased,” the World Health Organisation said in a 2024 report.

People mingle over coffee drinks at an alcohol-free clubbing event in Singapore May 24, 2025. — AFP pic

Club culture update

From London to Los Angeles and Melbourne, similar coffee raves have swept up the social scene, appealing to young partygoers who also want to avoid hangovers.

Ashley Chean, a Singaporean student who has been alcohol-free for a year, said she appreciates these sober gatherings.

“When I lived in Paris, I realised I had a lot of alcoholic tendencies and I didn’t want that to be my lifestyle,” the 20-year-old told AFP.

“More and more of my friends are sober or sober curious.”

The coffee clubbing events are usually held in cafes and other spaces such as rooftop bars — as long as there’s room for DJs and baristas to do their thing while people dance.

The parties typically end by late afternoon, just in time for golden hour selfies.

Besides the health benefits of avoiding alcohol, the events appeal to cost-conscious youth in Singapore, one of the most expensive cities in the world.

The excess drinking and hard-partying ways of Gen X — fuelled by anthems like the Beastie Boys’ “Fight for Your Right (to Party)” and hip-hop videos glamorising club culture — are fading for members of Gen Z.

While organisers don’t see Singapore’s glitzy nightlife and clubbing being replaced, they hope their combination of beats and brews will keep the dance floor buzzing.

“As long as we bring the vibes, we’ll be OK,” said Ashley. — AFP