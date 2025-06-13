SINGAPORE, June 13 — As excitement builds for Blackpink’s upcoming concert in Singapore, fans — known as Blinks — are being urged to stay sharp and steer clear of ticket resellers.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a stern warning today, reminding fans that Ticketmaster is the one and only authorised platform for ticket sales.

The reminder comes amid growing concern over concert scams, especially after more than S$658,000 (RM2.18 million) was lost to fake ticket sales during Taylor Swift’s tour earlier this year. Over 1,050 police reports were made in that case alone.

Here’s the deal: Blackpink tickets are non-transferable. That means any offer you see on platforms like Carousell, Facebook Marketplace, TikTok, or Telegram is likely a scam.

Ticketmaster won’t allow resales, and anyone caught with a resale ticket will be denied entry at the Singapore Sports Hub — with zero chance of a refund.

The SPF is actively working with online platforms to take down suspicious listings, but scammers are still out there.

Many are known to use fake screenshots, doctored videos, or bogus receipts to trick buyers.

Some fans only discover they’ve been duped when the seller ghosts them — or worse, when their ticket doesn’t scan at the gate.

If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Protect yourself, your wallet, and your K-pop dreams by buying only through official channels.

For tips on spotting scams, visit the ScamShield website.

Blackpink will be performing in Singapore on November 29 and 30, 2025, at the Singapore National Stadium as part of their Deadline World Tour.