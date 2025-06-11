SINGAPORE, June 11 — A male employee at Singapore’s national broadcaster Mediacorp has been dismissed following an incident involving suspicious behaviour in a female toilet at the company’s premises.

The company confirmed to The Straits Times yesterday that the staff member was immediately terminated after what it described as a “serious incident”.

The case has since been referred to the police, and the individual is currently in custody as investigations continue.

In a brief statement, a Mediacorp spokesman said, “The safety and well-being of our employees is of paramount importance to us, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for all.”

The broadcaster, headquartered at Mediapolis in one-north, did not provide further details, citing ongoing investigations.

The Straits Times said it had contacted the police for more information.