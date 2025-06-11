SINGAPORE, June 11 — A man in Punggol, Singapore allegedly doused his neighbour’s front door with urine after she ignored his repeated and increasingly unsettling attempts to gain her attention.

The incident was captured on CCTV and has since been reported to police.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News yesterday, the victim, a 46-year-old clerk, said the man moved into the unit directly above hers about five years ago. At first, she said, he tried to strike up casual conversation.

“At first, he would say hello in the lift, but I didn’t respond,” she reportedly said.

She claimed his behaviour took a disturbing turn when she noticed him staring at her flat from his window and later leaving unsolicited printed “love letters” at her doorstep — twice.

Out of fear, she chose not to confront him directly. But matters escalated on March 28.

“On March 28, I was unwell and resting at home. When I woke up, I noticed a strong smell of urine. I checked the CCTV camera and saw a footage of him splashing something outside my flat,” she was quoted as saying.

The footage showed the man, dressed in black and holding what looked like a plastic cup, pouring liquid at her door before running off. The door, walls and floor were all left stained and reeking.

The woman, who lives alone, said she spent nearly a day scrubbing the mess away. She has since filed a police report.

She also revealed that she had recently begun dating someone and suspected that the neighbour’s actions may have been fuelled by jealousy.

“My boyfriend has been visiting more often recently,” she said.

When approached by Shin Min, the man initially denied any involvement.

But after being told there was video evidence, he went quiet and closed his door — only to reopen it shortly after with a partial admission.

“My mother is seriously ill. Sometimes, people just do certain things. I regret it now. I don’t know why I did that,” he allegedly said.

He denied acting out of rejection, claiming his feelings were “of the past” and that the incident was not premeditated.

He added that he was willing to apologise and compensate the victim, promising not to repeat the act.

Police investigations are ongoing.