SINGAPORE, June 9 — A Singaporean man, Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 44, has reportedly been handed a fifth charge over a fatal six-vehicle crash in April that claimed two lives.

According to The Straits Times, Syafie was today charged in Singapore’s State Courts with dangerous driving that caused grievous hurt to two other motorists involved in the incident — Chia Tong Chai, 65, and Muhammad Azril Mahmood, 49.

The crash, which occurred at a junction in Tampines on April 22, killed 17-year-old Temasek Junior College student Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril and 57-year-old senior technician Norzihan Juwahib.

According to news reports, Syafie is alleged to have ignored a red light, causing a chain-reaction crash that ultimately involved a van and a minibus.

In addition to the two who died, three other adults and two 11-year-old boys were injured in the incident.

Syafie, who has been out on bail of S$30,000 (RM98,800) since April, has reportedly been ordered to stay away from prosecution witnesses and regularly report to investigators.

The prosecution has stated that he poses a flight risk due to the seriousness of the charges.

His next court appearance is set for June 26, with three of the five charges to be pursued at trial, while the other two will be taken into consideration during sentencing.