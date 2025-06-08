SINGAPORE, June 8 — A 42-year-old woman was arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 1 in Singapore on Thursday evening, sparking a scene that unfolded in front of stunned travellers — and was captured on video by a bystander.

Footage of the arrest, shared on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, showed the woman being restrained by three police officers near a check-in counter as passengers — including two young children — looked on.

A black backpack and a stuffed plastic bag lay nearby.

Despite the drama, passengers appeared to continue checking in their luggage unfazed.

The person who posted the video described the scene as causing a “commotion”, though no further details were provided.

In response to media queries, the Singapore Police Force said they received a call for assistance at around 6:25pm on June 6.

The woman was arrested for allegedly using abusive language against a public servant.

No other details were released by the police at the time of writing.

Investigations are ongoing.