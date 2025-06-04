SINGAPORE, June 4 — Singapore-owned lottery company Singapore Pools will launch a new fixed-bet game called Toto Match with its first draw on June 12.

The game is being introduced in response to public demand for a fixed-payout model in the popular Toto lottery, according to several Singapore-based news agencies.

The company also hopes the new game will help deter gamblers from turning to illegal betting operators.

Sales for Toto Match will begin from June 10 at all Singapore Pools branches and authorised outlets.

Unlike the traditional Toto game which offers a jackpot prize, Toto Match pays out a fixed amount per dollar bet.

This means the higher your bet, the bigger your potential payout.

How it works

Punters can place bets under two types of games, and may choose to play either or both.

In the first game type, players select between two and four numbers from 1 to 49.

They win if all their selected numbers match the six winning numbers in the Toto draw.

For every S$1 bet, the payout is S$50 for two matched numbers, S$500 for three, and S$7,000 for four.

In the second game type, players pick one number from 1 to 49.

They win S$30 for every S$1 bet if their chosen number matches the additional number drawn in the Toto draw.

Only bets placed under Toto Match are eligible for the fixed payouts.

Regular Toto bets do not qualify for these prizes.