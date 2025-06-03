SINGAPORE, June 3 — Businessman David Yong, known for his appearance in Netflix’s Super Rich In Korea, was handed a fifth charge involving more than 1,000 promissory notes linked to his company, Evergreen GRP Holdings (EGR).

The 38-year-old Singaporean, whose full name is Yong Khung Lin, is the CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings and had previously faced four charges related to account falsification, according to a report published in The Straits Times today.

His latest charge accuses him of consenting to the issuance of promissory notes between July 2023 and July 2024 that violated the Securities and Futures Act (SFA).

According to the police, over S$61 million (RM201 million) was raised through more than 1,000 notes promising a 10 per cent annual interest, without lodging a required prospectus with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

A police spokesperson warned the public to be cautious of securities offers made without a registered prospectus, which must include sufficient information for investors to make informed decisions.

Yong was first arrested on August 1, 2024, three months after appearing on the Netflix show.

His initial charge, brought two days later, involved allegedly abetting Jolene Low Mong Han to falsify a tax invoice dated September 1, 2021, for a purported bulk sale of household items.

Yong was subsequently charged in connection with two more falsified invoices dated December 16, 2021, related to the sale of furniture to separate entities under Evergreen Assets Management.

On August 15, 2024, he faced a fourth charge, also for allegedly falsifying documents belonging to Evergreen GH.

Yong’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 5.