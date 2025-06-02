SINGAPORE, June 2 — A 64-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death following a fatal collision with a motorcyclist in Mandai.

The incident occurred around 7pm on May 29 along Mandai Road heading towards Mandai Avenue, police said.

The 21-year-old male motorcyclist was found unconscious at the scene and later died in hospital, according to a report in The Straits Times today.

A 34-year-old man who was a passenger in the suspect’s car was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations into the crash are ongoing.

According to traffic police statistics, the number of motorcyclists and pillion riders killed in road accidents has risen in 2024.

There were 85 such fatalities last year, up from 68 in 2023.

Although motorcycles make up only 14.7 per cent of all vehicles in Singapore, riders and their passengers account for more than half of all traffic accident deaths and injuries.