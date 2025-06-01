SINGAPORE, June 1 — As the June school holidays begin in Singapore, the country’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers are stepping up enforcement against motorists who attempt to jump queues at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

The Straits Times reported today that motorists caught trying to cut ahead in line risk being forced to make a U-turn to the back of the queue — and could face tougher penalties such as blacklisting or bans from entering via vehicle in future.

Inspector Mardiana Masdar, team leader at the Integrated Operations Centre at Woodlands Checkpoint, said queue-jumping incidents spike during peak hours, when traffic congestion is most severe.

Speaking at a virtual interview on May 28, she stressed the seriousness of such violations.

“If they are non-compliant, we will refer them to our Secondary Office, where we are able to show them CCTV footage of them cutting queues,” she was quoted as saying.

She added that officers on the ground alert the control team when they spot such behaviour, who then direct the offending drivers to make a U-turn.

Repeat offenders or those who refuse to comply may be banned from entering the checkpoint by vehicle and will have to use alternative transport.

She cited a 2023 case involving a Malaysian driver who, after being caught queue-jumping, refused to turn back and drove off instead.

“Because of his non-compliance and dangerous driving, the driver and car were banned from entering Singapore,” she said.

Traffic volume at land checkpoints is expected to be especially high from June 6 to 9, which includes the Hari Raya Haji weekend.

ICA said in a May 23 statement that during the recent Wesak Day long weekend (May 8–13), over three million travellers cleared both checkpoints.

On May 9 alone, more than 546,000 crossed the borders — one of the highest single-day figures this year.

Crowds had also caused jams of up to five hours over the May 3 Polling Day weekend.

Checkpoint officers are bracing themselves for similar or worse conditions during the June holidays.

Inspector Eileen Neo Hui Xin, an assessment and investigation officer at Woodlands Checkpoint, said the long waits often lead to flared tempers.

“Everyone wants to travel smoothly. And during peak periods, it is very difficult to manage people’s expectations and to manage the ground properly,” she was quoted as saying.

“Balancing efficiency with security standards is tough, but it also makes the work fulfilling.”

Officers have also had to deal with motorists becoming verbally abusive, though Insp Neo noted most are ignored unless they cross the line.

Wet weather further complicates clearance procedures — especially for motorcyclists, whose wet fingerprints may fail to register on automated lanes, leading to delays.

To avoid unnecessary delays, travellers are urged not to carry prohibited items.

Checkpoint Inspector (1) Kendri Parwira Suhairi, 38, a first response team officer, recalled stopping a Singaporean couple who brought batons they claimed were for home defect inspections.

“At one glance, I knew that was not the case,” he said. The couple were referred to police, and the items deemed controlled.

CI (1) Kendri said, “We remain vigilant 24/7. At the end of the day, we are the first line of defence at the border.”