SINGAPORE, May 29 – French President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong mingled with crowds at the bustling Lau Pa Sat food centre last night, marking the start of Macron’s two-day state visit to the city-state.

CNA reported that duo arrived just after 9pm, accompanied by their wives Brigitte Macron and Loo Tze Lui.

Diners expressed surprise at the leaders’ presence and described them as friendly, while many stood on tables and chairs to capture the moment on their phones.

Some onlookers live-streamed the scene or video-called friends and family, adding to the festive atmosphere of the evening visit.

Despite the commotion, Macron managed to sample some local fare, showcasing a casual and approachable side during the informal outing.

The pair later walked to the nearby open-air satay street, where they were greeted with cheers of “vive la France” (long live France) from enthusiastic diners.

They departed the food centre around 9.45pm to head to the Fullerton Hotel, according to a video on Wong’s social media.

Today, Macron is scheduled to attend an official welcome ceremony at Parliament House and meet with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, followed by a state banquet held in honour of him and his wife.

He will also meet Wong again to witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding, covering cooperation in defence, legal affairs, artificial intelligence, and transport, among other sectors.

Macron is set to deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier security and defence forum, during his visit.