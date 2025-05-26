SINGAPORE, May 26 — SEA Aquarium will reopen as the Singapore Oceanarium on July 23 after a three-month revamp.

The new attraction in the Resorts World Sentosa is three times larger, featuring 22 immersive zones, Singapore media reported today.

Among them are Ocean Wonders, home to thousands of moon jellies, and Singapore’s Coast, which showcases local marine life.

Ancient Waters and Conquering Land display prehistoric creatures and living fossils while the Spirit of Exploration features the Jewel of Muscat, a replica of a ninth-century Arabian ship.

A research centre next to the Oceanarium will support marine education and conservation.

This includes collaborations on marine science and climate resilience with the National University of Singapore and the Nanyang Technological University.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.