SINGAPORE, May 24 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the swearing-in of the Cabinet for the new term of government at the Istana yesterday, following the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) resounding victory at the May 3 general election.

The ceremony, broadcast live on television and streamed on social media platforms, began at about 8 pm with the national anthem, Majulah Singapura, followed by a speech from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Wong, who also serves as Finance Minister, took and signed the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath for the Due Execution of Office before President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

The Prime Minister was then presented with the instrument of appointment by the President.

Next to be sworn in were Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and the three coordinating ministers.

They are Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Subsequently, nine Ministers, 12 Senior Ministers of State and eight Ministers of State were also sworn in.

All ministers took and signed the Affirmation of Allegiance and the Affirmation for the Due Execution of Office and received their instruments of appointment from the President.

One additional Minister of State, Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, will be sworn in at a later date, as his appointment takes effect from Feb 1, 2026.

The senior parliamentary secretaries will also be sworn in at a later date.

Wong announced his new Cabinet lineup on Wednesday (May 21). — Bernama