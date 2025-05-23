SINGAPORE, May 23 — The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) here has warned travellers to expect “very heavy” traffic at land checkpoints with Malaysia during the June school holidays and Hari Raya Haji weekend.

The congestion period will span from May 31 to June 29 for school holidays, with an additional surge expected during the Hari Raya Haji long weekend from June 6 to 9, CNA reported.

Travellers should consequently expect much longer waiting times to clear immigration during these peak periods.

The authority also advised motorists checking traffic conditions before beginning any journey to the checkpoints.

Cross-border bus services are recommended as an alternative to avoid the worst of the vehicle congestion.

During the recent Wesak Day weekend in May, car travellers faced waiting times of up to three hours due to traffic backup from Malaysia.

The ICA stressed that travellers must cooperate with officers and maintain proper traffic discipline.

More than 3 million people crossed both land checkpoints during the Wesak Day period, with over 546,000 clearing immigration on the peak day of May 9.

ICA has warned it will take action against those who fail to follow instructions during the busy travel period.