SINGAPORE, May 21 — Singapore has called for the immediate and full resumption of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians in Gaza, as well as an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, as Israeli forces intensify attacks in the area.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Singapore has consistently urged all parties involved in the conflict to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, and to ensure that civilians are kept out of harm’s way.

“All remaining hostages held by Hamas should be released immediately. Civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities, as well as medical workers, must be accorded due protection,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Singapore also urged all parties to refrain from unilateral actions that hinder the peace process in the Gaza conflict.

“The conflict cannot be resolved by the permanent forced displacement of Palestinian civilians,” the statement added.

The spokesperson further said that Singapore reiterates its support for a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

This is the only viable path to achieving a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the spokesperson added.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Monday expressed alarm over the intensifying air strikes and ground operations in Gaza, which have resulted in the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in recent days. — Bernama