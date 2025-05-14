SINGAPORE, May 14 — Authorities are investigating another suspected case of animal cruelty in the city state following the violent death of a stray cat in Punggol.

According to The Straits Times, the National Parks Board (NParks) said it was alerted to an injured cat near Block 326B Sumang Walk and has begun looking into the incident.

Animal welfare group Luni Singapore identified the cat as Shere Khan, a friendly tabby that was well known to residents and local feeders.

The cat was found severely injured and later died from what the group believes were deliberate acts of abuse involving strangulation or blunt force trauma.

A veterinary report detailed injuries including dislodged eyeballs, tongue lacerations, facial bruising, and frayed claws – all signs consistent with intentional harm.

Luni Singapore has appealed for witnesses and any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to assist with the investigation.

This case follows the discovery of a mutilated cat in Yishun last week, which prompted strong public condemnation, including a statement from Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

Animal rights groups warn that abuse against cats is rising, with 220 of 453 cruelty cases reported in 2024 involving felines.