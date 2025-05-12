SINGAPORE, May 12 — Three foreign men, aged between 48 and 60, were arrested yesterday for their suspected involvement in a spate of housebreaking cases in Bukit Timah, Singapore, just 27 hours after the first case was reported.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the trio, who entered Singapore on social visit passes in the past two weeks, are believed to be linked to three break-ins reported between May 9 and 10 in Cluny Park, Dunearn Close and Eng Neo Avenue.

They are expected to be charged in court today with housebreaking and theft with common intention.

According to the report , police said they were alerted to the first case in Cluny Park at about 11pm on May 9. The second report came in around 8am on May 10 from Dunearn Close, and the third, at about 10pm the same day, was from Eng Neo Avenue.

The suspects — a 60-year-old Spanish-Colombian dual citizen, a 51-year-old Mexican, and a 48-year-old Mexican-Colombian dual citizen — were tracked down using CCTV footage and intelligence from various police departments, including the Tanglin Police Division, Police Intelligence Department, and the Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command.

Two of the suspects were arrested in Jalan Kubor, while the third was picked up in Tyrwhitt Road. Officers recovered a car, a circular power saw, various items of jewellery, and more than S$18,000 (RM60,000) in cash in different currencies.

At a news conference yesterday, police said they have not ruled out the suspects' links to other cases but noted there is currently no evidence tying them to a larger syndicate.

Police also said that two members of the public — Lily Tan, in her 50s, and her 16-year-old son Shane Lee — were instrumental in the swift arrests and were awarded certificates of appreciation.

ST reported that last year, international syndicates made off with around S$3.85 million in valuables from at least 10 landed homes between June and August. The break-ins occurred mostly near the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Road.

Three Chinese nationals were later arrested, and police sought information on 14 more individuals who had fled Singapore. In a separate incident in December, two suspects were also arrested for alleged housebreaking in Holland and Pasir Panjang.

If convicted, the latest trio each face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.