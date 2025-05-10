SINGAPORE, May 10 — Five former schools in the east of Singapore are being cleared to make way for housing, as part of proposed updates to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) masterplan published on April 24 and May 7.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the affected sites are the former Bedok Town Secondary, Temasek Primary, Temasek Secondary, Qiaonan Primary and Siglap Secondary schools.

Demolition works are under way at three of the campuses, while URA has approved the tearing down of the remaining two.

At the junction of New Upper Changi Road and Bedok South Road, the former Temasek Primary and Secondary schools will make way for a 31,500 sq m residential plot with a gross plot ratio of 2.8.

Property analysts told ST that the site could yield 700 to 820 public flats or up to 1,100 private units.

Nearby, the HDB is demolishing Bedok Town Secondary School at Bedok North Street 3, which closed in 2016.

The 22,000 sq m site is being partially zoned for healthcare facilities, while the remainder is designated for housing with a plot ratio of 2.5.

Analysts said they expect 450 to 520 flats could be built.

In Tampines, demolition of Qiaonan Primary at Tampines Street 11 has been completed.

The school, which merged with Griffiths Primary in 2015, sat on a 14,000 sq m site now zoned for both residential and healthcare use.

Farther north in Pasir Ris, demolition is under way at the former Siglap Secondary site in Pasir Ris Drive 10, with completion targeted for early 2026.

ST reported that the 30,500 sq m site, zoned for housing at a plot ratio of 3.2, could support 700 to 900 public flats or up to 1,200 condo units.

Outside the east, other proposed masterplan changes include a 7,500 sq m carpark site in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh and a 4,000 sq m plot in Sin Ming Avenue.

The Toa Payoh site is surrounded by ageing HDB blocks and may yield 200 to 260 new flats, while the Sin Ming plot is expected to be developed as private housing, with room for 120 to 150 units, the report added.

URA’s updates also include healthcare projects, such as a new nursing home in Dover and a healthcare facility in Eunos Avenue 5 to serve the Paya Lebar area.