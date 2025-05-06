SINGAPORE, May 6 – Newly-elected PAP MP Ng Chee Meng has today apologised after several posts about his past conducts went viral following his Jalan Kayu SMC win in the general election over the weekend.

Ng, who is also the National Trades Union Congress secretary-general, said he has asked Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong not to assign him any position in the government.

“The PM has agreed to consider this. My heart will always be for Singapore and Singaporeans,” he said in a statement here.

The response came following online remarks about his conduct at a Ministry of Education dialogue in 2017, and a photo that has surfaced of him with convicted money launderer and Fujian gang member Su Haijin.

“I could have handled the situation better. I sincerely apologise. I have received and accepted the feedback, and will continue to do better,” he said.

This comes as Ng had allegedly reacted angrily to a question from the audience, and that he had asked attendees if they read fiction or serious books.

Ng also dismissed the dinner with Su, which he said took place some time back and he had no further interactions with the latter after police investigations and criminal charges were brought against him.

“As the secretary-general of NTUC, it is part of my work to engage with different companies and private-sector leaders.

“These engagements help me better understand the concerns and challenges in different industries,” he said.

This follows a statement from the press secretaries of Ministers Ong Ye Kung and Chee Hong Tat, who said in a joint statement that the ministers do not know Su personally, and do not have any contact with him.

Su, a Cypriot national, was among 10 foreigners arrested in a S$3 billion (RM9.8 billion) money laundering case on August 15, 2023.

He was sentenced to 14 months’ jail in April 2024, after admitting to one charge of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges. Another 11 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.



