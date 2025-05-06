SINGAPORE, May 6 — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will establish an office in Singapore, its chairman Bill Gates reportedly announced yesterday.

According to a report in The Straits Times, when speaking at the Philanthropy Asia Summit in Marina Bay Sands here, Bill said the new office will enable the foundation “to access the science, to partner with the philanthropic community”.

Founded in 2000 by Bill and his then wife Melinda French Gates, the foundation is a philanthropic organisation focused on enhancing healthcare, reducing poverty, and expanding educational opportunities worldwide.

During a conversation with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Bill reportedly said Asian innovation, once primarily associated with low-cost solutions, now drives his optimism about advancing healthcare.

“I mean, the lowest-cost vaccines in the world are made in India, Indonesia — this region. But more and more, the innovation is about cutting-edge work,” he was quoted as saying.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong also welcomed the foundation’s plans and expressed readiness to collaborate on innovation, health and sustainability initiatives.

“Singapore looks forward to working closely with the Gates Foundation to advance innovation and improve lives — here in Asia and around the world,” Wong said in a Facebook post.