KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Candidates contesting Singapore’s upcoming General Election 2025 (GE2025) continue to represent a diverse range of professional experiences, though business, law, finance and public service remain the most common fields represented.

Roughly half of all candidates contesting in GE2025 have a background in one of these key sectors, a trend consistent with previous elections.

Within the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), individuals with experience in business, public service or law make up more than half of the party’s slate.

Notably, the number of former public servants contesting the polls has increased, with 16 fielding candidates this year, compared to 10 in the previous election.

Of these, five are newcomers.

PAP is also fielding 15 candidates who are currently or were formerly affiliated with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) or its associated organisations.

The Workers’ Party (WP), the largest opposition group, continues to feature a strong legal contingent, with the highest proportion of lawyers among all parties.

The Red Dot United (RDU), which is fielding 15 candidates — a threefold increase from its 2020 lineup — presents the second-largest opposition slate after WP’s 26.

RDU’s candidates bring diverse expertise spanning information technology, academia, and the cultural sector.

The statistics were sourced from The Straits Times’ comprehensive “GE2025: Who’s standing where in Singapore’s general election?” multimedia page. — Bernama