KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Singapore’s general election on May 3 will serve as the first major test of public support for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as he leads the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) into a new era of leadership and political renewal.

With the PAP introducing fresh faces and stepping up efforts to connect with younger voters, Wong’s leadership is seen as a signal of generational transition and a move towards modernising party image and governance style.

“This will be the first test of popularity and acceptance for Wong and his portrayal as a different leader and perspective from the Lee family,” said Universiti Malaya (UM) foreign affairs, security and strategy analyst Collins Chong Yew Keat.

He added that the PAP also hopes to build on the positive momentum of Wong’s leadership to chart a refreshed course for the nation.

“Wong’s moves to rejuvenate the Party with younger leadership and fresher visions and ideas might be a key point that can galvanise new hope, but core fundamental concerns will need to be strategically addressed.”

As part of these efforts, Wong has introduced 32 new candidates and overseen the retirement of several long-serving figures.

While this signals an openness to renewal, Chong noted that voters, particularly the youth, may still prioritise long-standing socio-economic concerns.

“The move to introduce new faces and to retire some veterans is meant to attract the younger demographics, but socio-economic issues and bread-and-butter factors still affect them the most — especially housing, employment opportunities and cost of living — and this artificial move alone will not budge much on the sentiments of the younger groups if the key concerns on socio-economic issues are not addressed,” he said.

Wong, who took over as Prime Minister from Lee Hsien Loong last year, is leading the PAP into the 2025 General Election with the slogan “Changed world, fresh team, new resolve”, reflecting his intent to guide Singapore through a period of both domestic transition and global uncertainty.

While the PAP remains the dominant political force, Chong noted that observers expect the Workers’ Party (WP) and other opposition groups to make inroads in selected constituencies, in line with Singapore’s evolving political landscape.

The 2020 General Election saw the PAP’s vote share decline to 61.2 per cent — its lowest since 2011 — as more voters expressed interest in alternative voices and perspectives.

“The bread-and-butter issues haven’t gone away. In fact, they’ve become more pronounced. Wong’s leadership brings fresh optics, but voters will want to see real policy shifts, not just a change in faces.

“Fiscal policy, especially the GST hike from 7.0 to 9.0 per cent, continues to be a hot-button issue. Despite mitigation efforts like the S$8 billion Assurance Package, many Singaporeans feel the economic pinch,” Chong said.

Key constituencies to watch include Punggol GRC, East Coast GRC, and West Coast-Jurong West GRC, where both WP and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) are fielding strong candidates.

“This is not just a popularity contest. It’s about whether he can steer the party and the country out of old systemic constraints. The people are asking if Wong will have the audacity to push for deeper reforms.”

“Younger demographics care deeply about jobs, housing, and the cost of living. Cosmetic changes won’t shift their sentiment unless backed by policy impact,” he said.

Chong opined that any gains by the opposition are unlikely to signal political upheaval, but rather reflect a maturing democratic process, where voters are increasingly seeking greater policy accountability and a broader range of voices.

“Punggol and East Coast are worth watching. The WP has fielded capable teams there, and the ground sentiment is more volatile this time.

“There’s an intent to give Wong space to lead. But there’s also a rising awareness that the old playbook won’t work in a ‘changed world’ - one where global uncertainties and trade tensions are testing the country’s resilience.

“The 2025 election is not just about maintaining stability — it’s about whether the PAP can evolve fast enough to meet rising expectations,” added Chong.

Meanwhile, campaigning in GE2025 is marked by the return of physical rallies, a development seen as an opportunity for parties to reconnect directly with voters on the ground.

“Rallies provide that personal touch many voters still value, especially the older demographics. This could work to the PAP’s advantage.

“At the same time, social media, including podcasts and livestreams, remain key in reaching younger and digital-native voters,” he said.

With a hybrid campaign approach now firmly in place, observers say that both traditional and digital channels will shape how Singaporeans engage with the issues that matter most to them.

“Podcasts played a big role in GE2020 and will likely continue to do so, especially among those who are unable or unwilling to attend rallies,” said Chong. — Bernama