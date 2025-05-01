SINGAPORE, May 1 — The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) will continue working hard and honestly to earn the trust of Singaporeans, said Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen, who recently announced his retirement ahead of the upcoming general election (GE2025).

Speaking at a PAP rally for the Bishan–Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency (GRC) on Wednesday night, Dr Ng said trust has been central to the party’s ability to build a secure and resilient nation since independence.

He said the PAP, which has governed Singapore since independence, has built a nation capable of defending its own interests, safeguarding its citizens, and developing world-class schools, hospitals, and transport hubs.

“We would not have gotten here if the PAP government did not win the trust of Singaporeans over the last 60 years. The PAP government will — and must — continue to work hard and honestly to earn your trust,” he said at the rally.

Urging voters to choose the team they trust as they head to the ballot box this Saturday, Dr Ng cautioned that misplaced trust could lead to “despair and heartache.”

He added that trust is not something built on promises, but must be earned, especially during challenging times.

“If you choose right, the people or the party you vote for will stand by you, help you in difficulties, and celebrate your achievements,” he said.

Dr Ng, who has served as a Member of Parliament for Bishan–Toa Payoh GRC since 2001, also thanked his constituents for their support over the past 24 years and encouraged them to back the PAP team contesting in GE2025, led by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Chee, 51, said he hopes to continue serving the constituency — where he has been an MP since 2015 — until his retirement.

Promising to do more for residents, he outlined plans to install more lifts for seniors, improve living spaces, and expand transport connectivity in the area.

He also expressed confidence in PAP’s ability to guide Singapore through current challenges, as it has done in the past.

“This is not the first crisis we are facing as a nation. And with your support, we can overcome this crisis again. We have the experience, we have the know-how to chart a course forward,” he said. — Bernama