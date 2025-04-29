SINGAPORE, April 29 — Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has accused the Workers’ Party (WP) of adopting a “cavalier and irresponsible approach” to the livelihoods of Singaporeans through its criticisms of Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and the PAP’s team contesting in Punggol GRC.

He said it was “regretful and disappointing” that the WP had chosen to attack a Cabinet minister who has long contributed to national policies and continues to serve the country, according to a report in The Straits Times today.

“It is a cavalier and irresponsible approach towards the livelihood and well-being of all Singaporeans,” Wong said, calling on voters to reject “negative politics”.

WP chief Pritam Singh had questioned Gan’s role in the election campaign, noting that he was left out of the PAP’s central executive committee and speculated that he might be preparing to retire.

“If so, can he be so critical to the PM’s plans?” Singh asked, adding that Gan’s remarks about securing funds for Punggol by speaking to PM Wong raised concerns about fairness in public resource allocation.

“Do I need to be his friend for taxpayer funding to be allocated to Punggol? No,” Mr Singh said.

In response, Wong said Gan’s Cabinet experience made him a vital part of his leadership team, contributing ideas that shape national policies discussed and implemented by the government.

“They can think about new solutions that will improve things on the ground, innovative ways to get things done,” PM Wong said.

“That’s how we have built today’s Singapore, and that’s how we will continue to make life better for Singaporeans,” Wong said.

Gan’s surprise candidacy in Punggol GRC was announced on Nomination Day, April 23, following the departure of Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean from Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, which was redrawn in this election.

Wong described Teo as a political heavyweight whose replacement required someone of similar calibre, highlighting Gan’s leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his current roles overseeing economic resilience and financial regulation.

Wong criticised the WP’s decision to drop its intended contest in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, suggesting the party shifted focus to Punggol only after the PAP fielded Gan there.

“No doubt the WP would have preferred me to field a new minister here,” he said. “Let’s be clear — WP didn’t step up; they stepped away from Marine Parade.”

He urged voters to make a thoughtful decision at the ballot box, asking them to back the PAP if they believed it was the best choice for Singapore’s future.

“Choose carefully. Vote with your heart. And if you believe that the PAP remains the best party to take Singapore forward, vote for the PAP,” he said.

To young and first-time voters, Wong said he understands they may feel less connected to the PAP, but asked them to “give me and my team a chance” to help them shape a better future.

Wong made his comments during a walkabout at One Punggol Hawker Centre alongside Gan and the PAP’s candidates for Punggol GRC, which includes Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling, and Yeo Wan Ling.

The PAP team is contesting against a WP slate made up of Harpreet Singh, Alexis Dang, Alia Mattar and Jackson Au.