KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — A 20-year-old Indian national is set to be charged in Singapore today for allegedly molesting a female cabin crew member during a flight bound for the city-state earlier this year.

According to The Straits Times, the incident occurred on February 28 and was reported to the police at 12.05pm upon the flight’s arrival at Changi Airport. A police statement issued on April 21 detailed that the 28-year-old crew member was escorting a female passenger to the lavatory when she noticed a piece of tissue on the floor.

As she bent down to pick it up, the man allegedly appeared behind her, grabbed her, and pushed her into the lavatory. The situation was diffused when the female passenger intervened and helped the crew member out of the lavatory immediately.

The matter was escalated to the cabin supervisor, and the man was subsequently arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division upon landing. The airline involved in the incident has not been disclosed.

Police said the man will face charges of using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, an offence under Singapore law that carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of these.

In a statement, Airport Police Division Commander Assistant Commissioner M. Malathi said that such incidents are taken seriously, emphasising the important role of cabin crew in ensuring passenger safety and well-being.

The accused’s court appearance is scheduled for later today.