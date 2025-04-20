SINGAPORE, Apr 20 — Authorities arrested a 41-year-old Singaporean man at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday evening for attempting to smuggle drugs, including about 4.7kg of heroin.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers had directed a Malaysian-registered car for further checks after noticing the passenger acting suspiciously.

According to CNA, ICA and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint media release yesterday, “ICA officers conducted a search and found a slab of 10 tablets believed to be controlled drugs on him.”

In addition to the heroin, officers seized more than 3.2kg of cannabis, 1.6kg of Ice, and 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets from a bag placed on the car’s floorboard.

They also found cash amounting to S$689.60 (RM2,320).

The next morning, officers searched the man’s residence in the Woodlands Drive area and found about 307g of ketamine, 172g of Ice, 99g of ecstasy and vape devices suspected to contain controlled drugs.

ICA and CNB said the total amount of drugs seized was worth over S$845,500.

They added that the drugs could potentially feed about 3,730 abusers for a week.

Under Singapore law, anyone found guilty of importing or exporting more than 15g of diamorphine, 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.